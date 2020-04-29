Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deaths of two children in Newbury Park

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Homicide detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of two young children in Newbury Park on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 40-year-old man, who had knife injuries and remains in hospital, was arrested by police today.

The arrest follows the tragic deaths of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar, who was pronounced dead at her Aldborough Road North home on Sunday at 5.30pm, and her three-year-old brother Nigish Nithiyakumar, who died in hospital.

The man was taken to hospital at the same time as Nigish and has been under police guard ever since.

The children’s mother is being supported by specially trained officers.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall said: “The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

“Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other person(s) in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy.”

Enquiries into the circumstances continue to be led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 5669/26 APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org