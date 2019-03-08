Search

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

PUBLISHED: 09:36 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 17 July 2019

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that helps find the thugs who kidnapped - and the police now believe murdered - a Newham father-of-one as he walked down an Ilford street.

Aron Kato has a three-month-old baby at home in Newham. Picture: Met PoliceAron Kato has a three-month-old baby at home in Newham. Picture: Met Police

Aron Kato, 28, was last seen being pushed into a BMW saloon car in Ley Street, Ilford at around 4am on Thursday April 18 this year.

Investigators have confirmed they are now treating his disappearance as murder.

There was a row in Thorold Road, Ilford which led to Aron and his two friends running away.

CCTV footage showed Aron being chased and then caught by the suspects.

Aron Kato was last seen being pushed into a car in Ilford. Picture: Met PoliceAron Kato was last seen being pushed into a car in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

This was the last time he was seen.

Seven men, aged from 25 to 39, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap during the course of the police investigation.

They have all been released under investigation.

Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "This is an awful and devastating time for Aron's family.

"As a new dad, he leaves behind a now six-month-old son who will grow up never knowing his father.

"Aron is described by his loved ones as being a happy and bubbly family man.

"We are keen to support the investigation into his disappearance and murder, which is why we are offering this reward.

"We urge those who know anything about Aron's kidnapping and murder to contact our independent charity 100pc anonymously.

"By contacting us you will be doing the right thing, especially if you feel unable to speak directly to the police.

"Your information could also keep someone else safe from future harm.

"Please tell us what you know, no matter how insignificant you think it is.

"In over 30 years we have always kept our promise of 100pc anonymity to everyone who trusts our charity with their crime information.

"Our charity's UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

"No one will ever know you contacted us."

In a previous appeal, Aron's partner Chanel Naidoo said: ""Aron would spend every day with his son he would never miss any appointments.

"He was the proudest father and his son was his world.

"For us to find ourselves in this situation we can't even describe what we are going through as a family right now.

