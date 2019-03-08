Armed robber at large after holding up Wanstead bank with handgun

An armed robber threatened a staff member with a handgun before making off with cash at a bank in Wanstead yesterday morning (Thursday, November 7).

Police were called to an armed robbery at the Nationwide Building Society in High Street, Wanstead, at 10am and detectives from the Flying Squad are investigating while the suspect is at large.

The Met Police issued the statement: "Officers attended and were informed that the male suspect had threatened a member of staff with a handgun before stealing a quantity of cash.

"There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made so far."

Bob Bluden, who lives nearby witnessed the scene following the robbery and said: "The place was crawling with police and the window was totally smashed."

Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 2215/07Nov or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.