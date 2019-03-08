Search

Armed robber at large after holding up Wanstead bank with handgun

PUBLISHED: 09:10 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 08 November 2019

Nationwide Building Society on High St, Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Nationwide Building Society on High St, Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An armed robber threatened a staff member with a handgun before making off with cash at a bank in Wanstead yesterday morning (Thursday, November 7).

Police were called to an armed robbery at the Nationwide Building Society in High Street, Wanstead, at 10am and detectives from the Flying Squad are investigating while the suspect is at large.

The Met Police issued the statement: "Officers attended and were informed that the male suspect had threatened a member of staff with a handgun before stealing a quantity of cash.

"There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made so far."

Bob Bluden, who lives nearby witnessed the scene following the robbery and said: "The place was crawling with police and the window was totally smashed."

Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 2215/07Nov or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

