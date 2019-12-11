Appeal for wanted man last seen in Wanstead

Jason Onyeche is wanted for drugs possession and was last seen in Wanstead. Picture: Met Archant

The police are appealing for information on a wanted man in Wanstead for drugs possession.

Jason Onyeche, 23, is wanted for possession of drugs and was last seen in Wanstead.

The Met released the details of 19 wanted men across London and will be displaying their pictures on the side of vans today as part of #WantedWednesday to find information on these wanted individuals.

Det Ch Supt Lee Hill, head of the Met's Violent Crime Taskforce, said: "We are asking the public to be additional eyes and ears to help us locate people we need to speak to in connection with a number of serious offences.

"We often get asked by the public how they can help keep their communities safe, and providing information such as this is enormously helpful both in preventing and detecting crime. People shouldn't just view it as "helping the police", you are directly helping your communities and the wider London community."

Wanted people are individuals who are being searched for in connection with crime.

They might be suspected of committing or being involved in a specific incident, they might have breached bail or probation conditions or not turned up for court and the police need to find them.

Det Ch Supt Hill, added: "I know some people are reticent to pass on information such as this. We know people worry that they somehow might be identified.

"However, I want to assure you that passing on information through Crimestoppers who are entirely independent of the police, is completely anonymous.

"Violence, drugs and other priority crimes, such as robbery, are of great concern to the communities of London, so we are committed to tackling them robustly and pursuing those we suspect to be involved in causing harm and attempting to evade justice. Help us to keep London safe.

"One phone call could help potentially solve or even prevent a crime from happening."

If you have seen Jason or know where he is, contact police on CrimeStoppers at 0800 555111 or dial 999.

Do not put yourself at risk, or confront the individual.