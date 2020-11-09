Woman kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and dragged on the street in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The family of a woman who suffered head injuries in an attempted robbery in Woodford Green is appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator to justice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 44-year-old woman was assaulted on her way home from work just after 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 3 in Prospect Road, at the junction with Ribble Close.

It is believed a man came up behind the woman, picked her up and slammed her onto the floor.

In a Facebook post, the victim’s sister said the man then “repeatedly kicked her face and stamped on her head and dragged her hair in an attempt to take her bag.

You may also want to watch:

“Her screams would have been heard by neighbours and locals.

“Luckily two guys passing intervened and scared him off and police/ambulance were called.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said once they arrived they found the woman suffering from head and facial injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

So far there have been no arrests and the victim’s sister has appealed for anyone in the area with CCTV footage that could help the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7099/03Nov.