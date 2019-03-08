Search

Advanced search

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

PUBLISHED: 13:29 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 14 October 2019

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

PA Wire/PA Images

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to bring travel disruption across London today (Monday, October 14).

The amber weather warning is in place from 4pm-9pm and the Met Office has warned that spray and sudden flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely and power to some homes and businesses could be lost.

You may also want to watch:

Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"An area of thunderstorms across northern France is expected to move across parts of southeast England during this evening's main travel period," a Met Office spokesman said.

"The main hazard is likely to be heavy rain with 30-40mm likely in 1-2 hours which may lead to flash flooding.

"Lightning, hail and gusty winds are also expected which may cause power cuts and travel disruption."

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Private parking company employed to fine parents and staff at Woodford Green school

Friary Lane, Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council joins Labour Party’s Ilford South selection race

Councillor Kam Rai is standing to be the Labour Party's candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Rai family

Hainault phone dealership owned by ex-eBay millionaire responds to avalanche of complaints

The Quick Mobile Fix offices in Hainault. Right: Reviews of the trade-in service, a faulty phone sent to one customer, and Tasha and Michelle Roberts, who waited for months for a refund. Pictures: Archant/Submitted

Hundreds of community leaders pledge to create an Ilford ‘that makes us all proud’

Thirteen founding members of Ilford Citizens, including schools and churches, took to the stage to introduce themselves and outline their reasons for joining. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Bopara to leave Essex

Essex Eagles' Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara lift the trophy during the Vitality T20 Blast Final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Newly-appointed boss Fowell looking forward to the task of pulling Ilford up the table

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

New O’s boss must focus on just football says Embleton

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Daggers progress past Hullbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Daggers striker Reece Grant (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

England and Essex cricketer Ravi Bopara spends day with Atam Academy pupils

Ravi Bopara visits Atam Academy. Picture: Tajpal Dhamu
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists