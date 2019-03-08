Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys PA Wire/PA Images

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding is expected to bring travel disruption across London today (Monday, October 14).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The amber weather warning is in place from 4pm-9pm and the Met Office has warned that spray and sudden flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are likely and power to some homes and businesses could be lost.

You may also want to watch:

Flooding of homes and businesses is likely and could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"An area of thunderstorms across northern France is expected to move across parts of southeast England during this evening's main travel period," a Met Office spokesman said.

"The main hazard is likely to be heavy rain with 30-40mm likely in 1-2 hours which may lead to flash flooding.

"Lightning, hail and gusty winds are also expected which may cause power cuts and travel disruption."