Newbury Park murder: Appeal for driver of car seen near alleyway to come forward

Police investigating the brutal murder of father-of-four Lee Baxter (above) are appealing for the driver of a Nissan Juke seen near the attack to come forward. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of a father-of-four in Newbury Park are appealing for the driver of a car pictured near the scene of the alleyway attack to come forward.

Lee Baxter, a father-of-four was identified as the murder victim in a tragic stabbing which took place in an alleyway in Newbury Park. Picture: Met Police Lee Baxter, a father-of-four was identified as the murder victim in a tragic stabbing which took place in an alleyway in Newbury Park. Picture: Met Police

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Baxter, 34, who was found suffering from stab injuries in Southdown Crescent around 9.30pm on Friday, October 9.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command believe he was stabbed in an alleyway by a group of men following an argument.

A car, believed to be a dark-coloured Nissan Juke, was seen in the area around the time of the attack.

Police would like to speak to the driver, who they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Det Ch Insp David Hillier said: “This was a brutal attack, and we are conducting extensive enquiries to understand exactly what happened on the night of Lee’s death.

“I am releasing an image of a car that was seen in that area around the time of Lee’s death, and would urge the driver to come forward as they may have witnessed or heard something and could help us piece together what happened.

“Often people have no idea that they may hold valuable information, or think that something they have seen or heard is not important. That’s why I’m asking the driver to please get in touch, as they could hold vital clues but not realise it. If they don’t want to talk to us, they can always speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.”

When police arrived on the scene they discovered Mr Baxter suffering from stab injuries and immediately provided first aid.

Despite their efforts, and that of the London Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.31pm.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Baxter died from multiple stab wounds.

His next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 7789/09Oct.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.