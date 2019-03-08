Wanstead riding school fined for failing to show proper waste disposal paperwork

A Wanstead riding school owner has been saddled with a £369 fine after failing to show how he had been disposing of his commercial waste for the last two years.

Steven John Kiley of the Aldersbrook Riding School, in Empress Avenue, found himself out of pocket after Redbridge enforcement officers prosecuted him for failing to produce paperwork to show he was disposing of commercial waste legally.

Following his appearance at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 27, the 30-year-old owner and company director pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was hit with fines of £369 and ordered to pay costs of £300. A victim surcharge of £60 was also imposed.

As part of its Our Streets strategy, Redbridge Council is taking a tough stance on grime crime and will fine or prosecute any individual or business that it finds breaking the law.

Council leader Councillor Jas Athwal said: "We all have a responsibility to our community and to one another to properly dispose of rubbish and keep our streets clean.

"Businesses benefit from the custom of local people and should be held to the same standards.

"Commercial waste must be disposed of safely and legally to prevent contamination and the spread of vermin. We will not tolerate businesses who think they do not have a responsibility to the environment."

Cabinet member for civic pride Councillor John Howard added: "We operate a zero-tolerance approach to companies that shirk their responsibility and won't hesitate to prosecute those who can't show us the records of how they are legally disposing of their commercial waste."