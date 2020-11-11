Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

The man who admitted killing Dylon Barnes following a Seven Kings music event a year ago, has been jailed for 12 years.

Akeem Dylon Barnes died after being stabbed on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Picture: Met Police Akeem Dylon Barnes died after being stabbed on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Jean Marc Dable, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday, November 6 and was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, November 11.

Dylon – full name Akeem Dylon Barnes – was fatally stabbed by Dable following a music event in converted garages in Telegraph Mews.

Police were called at 6.10am on November 24, 2019, to reports of a group of people fighting.

There was nobody suffering from stab wounds at that location but a short time later the officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a man with stab injuries.

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived and Dylon was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital where he died at 12.36pm.

The court heard Dable and Dylon had attended the event and there had been no issues, but as they left, a disagreement between members of their two groups took place and the situation escalated.

Dylon, 24, attempted to bring calm but despite the best efforts of someone else in the group to restrain Dable, he lunged at Dylon and stabbed him.

Dable was charged with murder.

He later admitted that on the night of the incident, he was carrying a knife and that when he went out, he was in the habit of carrying a weapon hidden between his buttocks.

Following sentencing, Det Insp Adam Callaghan said: “Homicide teams across the Met work relentlessly to achieve justice for victims. This is what motivates us and as always, our team’s thoughts and sympathies remain with Dylon’s family who continue to grieve for their lost son.

“Dable will now be prevented from carrying out violence against any kind and the streets of London are all the safer without him. He will have a number of years to seriously reflect on the decisions he made that night which resulted Dylon’s life coming to such a brutal end.”