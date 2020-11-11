Search

Advanced search

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 November 2020

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The man who admitted killing Dylon Barnes following a Seven Kings music event a year ago, has been jailed for 12 years.

Akeem Dylon Barnes died after being stabbed on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Picture: Met PoliceAkeem Dylon Barnes died after being stabbed on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Jean Marc Dable, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday, November 6 and was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, November 11.

Dylon – full name Akeem Dylon Barnes – was fatally stabbed by Dable following a music event in converted garages in Telegraph Mews.

Police were called at 6.10am on November 24, 2019, to reports of a group of people fighting.

READ MORE: Man admits killing 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes

There was nobody suffering from stab wounds at that location but a short time later the officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a man with stab injuries.

You may also want to watch:

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived and Dylon was taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital where he died at 12.36pm.

The court heard Dable and Dylon had attended the event and there had been no issues, but as they left, a disagreement between members of their two groups took place and the situation escalated.

Dylon, 24, attempted to bring calm but despite the best efforts of someone else in the group to restrain Dable, he lunged at Dylon and stabbed him.

Dable was charged with murder.

READ MORE: Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

He later admitted that on the night of the incident, he was carrying a knife and that when he went out, he was in the habit of carrying a weapon hidden between his buttocks.

Following sentencing, Det Insp Adam Callaghan said: “Homicide teams across the Met work relentlessly to achieve justice for victims. This is what motivates us and as always, our team’s thoughts and sympathies remain with Dylon’s family who continue to grieve for their lost son.

“Dable will now be prevented from carrying out violence against any kind and the streets of London are all the safer without him. He will have a number of years to seriously reflect on the decisions he made that night which resulted Dylon’s life coming to such a brutal end.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

NHS doctor kicked and stamped on in attempted robbery in Woodford Green

A 44-year-old woman was slammed to the floor and repeatedly kicked in an attempted robbery. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Council urged not to ‘bend to pressure’ on new sex education lessons

Shamal Waraich, an east London LGBT activist, is concerned the council is 'walking on eggshells' to avoid upsetting some parents. Picture: LDRS

Recorder letters: Quiet Streets, resident forums, antisemitism, KMT, TfL and stamps for charity

Campaigners stopped the Quiet Streets scheme. Picture: Roy Chacko

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

East London boroughs to benefit from weekly allocation of rapid coronavirus test kits

British Army Brigadier Joe Fossey, who is coordinating the mass coronavirus testing pilot in Liverpool, holds up the components of a lateral flow Covid-19 test. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA Wire

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Man jailed for 12 years for manslaughter of Dylon Barnes

Jean Marc Dable admitted killing Dylon Barnes. Picture: Met Police

Oh yes it is going ahead: Pantomime preparations under way at Kenneth More Theatre

Cast members Robert Anthony, Elizabeth Bright, Nigel Ellacott, Michelle Bishop and Darren Hartman. Picture: Olive Enokido-Lineham

Have you seen Jaidon, 17, missing since October 25?

Have you seen Jaidon, 17, missing since October 25? Picture: Met Police

Elderly Covid patients leaving hospital will be moved to one of two special care homes to recover

Two care homes will take elderly people who test positive for Covid when they leave hospital so they don't spread the virus to other residents. Picture: PA

Daggers vs Stockport match postponed due to coronavirus

Dagenham & Redbridge's match against Stockport County has been postponed. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo