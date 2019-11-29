Man suffers life changing injuries after acid attack in Ilford

A man suffered from life changing injuries after acid was thrown in his face during a fight with two other men in Ilford on Thursday night.

Police said the fight took place around 9.45pm on Thursday, November 28 in Connaught Road, Ilford and the two other men escaped before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

The victim was discharged from an east London hospital and police said his injuries are being treated as potentially life changing.

Police, London Ambulance Service and the Fire Brigade were all called to the scene.

The Met said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) on 9.49pm on Thursday, November 28 to Connaught Road, Ilford to a report of fight between three males.

"One man aged 57 had a noxious substance thrown in his face.

"Officers from the East Area Command Unit have launched an investigation."