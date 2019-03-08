Search

Motorcyclist injured in crash at Redbridge Roundabout

PUBLISHED: 18:35 15 August 2019

The motorcyclist was injured in a collision on the A12 westbound at Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Google

The motorcyclist was injured in a collision on the A12 westbound at Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Google

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A12 at Redbridge Roundabout today (Thursday, August 15).

The road was closed for more than an hour as emergency services attended the scene.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 4.15pm to reports of an injured motorcyclist on the A12 Redbridge Roundabout.

"The rider sustained minor injuries."

All lanes in the westbound direction have now reopened.

