Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Ilford.

Mr Fuller died in hospital later in the day and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Andrew Headon Mr Fuller died in hospital later in the day and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Andrew Headon

Police were called to the scene outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road at 5.05am on Saturday, March 7 to reports of a man suffering from stab injuries.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at an east London police station.

The victim, who police have named as Ricardo Fuller, was believed to have been attacked outside the nightclub.

London Ambulance Service attended the scene and Mr Fuller died in hospital at 11.41am.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Next of kin have been informed.

"While formal identification awaits, officers can confirm the deceased is 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller.

"A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

"Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate and ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1562/7Mar."

Father Andrew Headon from St Peter and Pauls Church, which is across the street from the crime scene, said the incident was a tragic loss of life but "we've become so numb to the news of stabbings that today's death didn't even make the London BBC or ITV news.

"It's also totally disruptive to the community.

"All the social, charitable (Ramfel and Al-Anon) and educational (Masterbrain) meetings in the Cardinal Heenan Centre had to be cancelled and many couldn't make it to church.

"Our 700 strong Mass attendance will be decimated this weekend."