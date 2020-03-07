Search

Advanced search

Murder investigation launched after stabbing outside Ilford club

PUBLISHED: 18:33 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:33 07 March 2020

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

A 24-year-old man named Ricardo Fuller was stabbed and killed outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road this morning. Picture: Andrew Headon

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Ilford.

Mr Fuller died in hospital later in the day and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Andrew HeadonMr Fuller died in hospital later in the day and a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Andrew Headon

Police were called to the scene outside a nightclub in Ilford High Road at 5.05am on Saturday, March 7 to reports of a man suffering from stab injuries.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at an east London police station.

The victim, who police have named as Ricardo Fuller, was believed to have been attacked outside the nightclub.

London Ambulance Service attended the scene and Mr Fuller died in hospital at 11.41am.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Next of kin have been informed.

You may also want to watch:

"While formal identification awaits, officers can confirm the deceased is 24-year-old Ricardo Fuller.

"A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

"Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate and ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1562/7Mar."

Father Andrew Headon from St Peter and Pauls Church, which is across the street from the crime scene, said the incident was a tragic loss of life but "we've become so numb to the news of stabbings that today's death didn't even make the London BBC or ITV news.

"It's also totally disruptive to the community.

"All the social, charitable (Ramfel and Al-Anon) and educational (Masterbrain) meetings in the Cardinal Heenan Centre had to be cancelled and many couldn't make it to church.

"Our 700 strong Mass attendance will be decimated this weekend."

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Missed chances cost West Ham dear as Arsenal grab late winner

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Cambridge United 1

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Aldershot Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1 - Daggers end long wait for away win

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Register now for new FA Playmaker course

Individuals can now register their interest to be amongst the first to hear about the new FA Playmaker course when it goes live in April

FA Fives launched as part of Euro 2020 countdown

FA Fives has been launched as part of the countdown to the Euro 2020 finals (pic Kate Green)
Drive 24