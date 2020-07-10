Jailed: Mercedes driver tasered at end of 20-minute police pursuit in Chigwell

Shuahan Uddin has been jailed for 16 months after he was tasered at the end of a 20 minute police pursuit which saw four police vehicles damaged. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

A disqualified driver who had to be tasered after a 20-minute pursuit on the M11 in Chigwell, during which four police vehicles were damaged, has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police ended a pursuit using tactical contact to stop a vehicle on the M11 in Chigwell. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones Police ended a pursuit using tactical contact to stop a vehicle on the M11 in Chigwell. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Shuahan Uddin, 27, of no fixed address, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 3 and was jailed for 16 months.

He has also been banned from driving for four years and 11 months.

On Friday, April 17 at Thames Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and causing criminal damage to motor vehicles.

The court heard at around 9.45am on April 15, officers were on patrol when they spotted a Mercedes A class, being driven by Uddin on the East India Dock Road.

Multiple police vehicles were involved in the pursuit to stop the Mercedes and the chase shut down the M11. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones Multiple police vehicles were involved in the pursuit to stop the Mercedes and the chase shut down the M11. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

It was flagged up as being linked to an individual known for gang activity.

Officers signalled for Uddin to stop the car but he failed to do so and a pursuit was authorised.

Police made multiple attempts at tactical contact to bring the car to a halt, but Uddin rammed past them on a number of occasions.

You may also want to watch:

Four police vehicles were damaged as well as one belonging to a member of the public.

One police officer suffered minor injuries.

Officers eventually managed to stop the vehicle after they boxed it in against the central reservation of the M11, between junctions four and six in Chigwell.

Uddin still continued to try to evade police and a Taser was discharged to arrest him.

Uddin was later found to be a disqualified driver and subject of a court order banning him from being in the front seat of a vehicle.

Pc Josh Haase, the officer in the case, said: “Uddin was intent on evading arrest at all costs and showed a complete disregard for the safety of police officers and other road users.

“The considerable damage caused to the police vehicles means several police cars are off the road for a considerable time whilst they are repaired.

“This was a sustained period of dangerous driving that was extremely fortunate not to cause a serious injury so it is right that Uddin will now spend a period of time in jail.

“Road traffic officers will continue to deny criminals the use of our roads and will continue to put themselves at the forefront of protecting the public.”