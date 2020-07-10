Search

Advanced search

Jailed: Mercedes driver tasered at end of 20-minute police pursuit in Chigwell

PUBLISHED: 12:58 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 10 July 2020

Shuahan Uddin has been jailed for 16 months after he was tasered at the end of a 20 minute police pursuit which saw four police vehicles damaged. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Shuahan Uddin has been jailed for 16 months after he was tasered at the end of a 20 minute police pursuit which saw four police vehicles damaged. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A disqualified driver who had to be tasered after a 20-minute pursuit on the M11 in Chigwell, during which four police vehicles were damaged, has been jailed.

Police ended a pursuit using tactical contact to stop a vehicle on the M11 in Chigwell. Picture: PA/Victoria JonesPolice ended a pursuit using tactical contact to stop a vehicle on the M11 in Chigwell. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Shuahan Uddin, 27, of no fixed address, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 3 and was jailed for 16 months.

He has also been banned from driving for four years and 11 months.

On Friday, April 17 at Thames Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance and causing criminal damage to motor vehicles.

The court heard at around 9.45am on April 15, officers were on patrol when they spotted a Mercedes A class, being driven by Uddin on the East India Dock Road.

Multiple police vehicles were involved in the pursuit to stop the Mercedes and the chase shut down the M11. Picture: PA/Victoria JonesMultiple police vehicles were involved in the pursuit to stop the Mercedes and the chase shut down the M11. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

It was flagged up as being linked to an individual known for gang activity.

Officers signalled for Uddin to stop the car but he failed to do so and a pursuit was authorised.

Police made multiple attempts at tactical contact to bring the car to a halt, but Uddin rammed past them on a number of occasions.

You may also want to watch:

Four police vehicles were damaged as well as one belonging to a member of the public.

One police officer suffered minor injuries.

Officers eventually managed to stop the vehicle after they boxed it in against the central reservation of the M11, between junctions four and six in Chigwell.

Uddin still continued to try to evade police and a Taser was discharged to arrest him.

Uddin was later found to be a disqualified driver and subject of a court order banning him from being in the front seat of a vehicle.

Pc Josh Haase, the officer in the case, said: “Uddin was intent on evading arrest at all costs and showed a complete disregard for the safety of police officers and other road users.

“The considerable damage caused to the police vehicles means several police cars are off the road for a considerable time whilst they are repaired.

“This was a sustained period of dangerous driving that was extremely fortunate not to cause a serious injury so it is right that Uddin will now spend a period of time in jail.

“Road traffic officers will continue to deny criminals the use of our roads and will continue to put themselves at the forefront of protecting the public.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: All 18 First-Class Counties to compete in 2020 season

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

150 free places for London boxing community to join online KO Racism workshops

Kick-Out Racism (Pic: England Boxing)

Essex League confirm July 18 start

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jailed: Mercedes driver tasered at end of 20-minute police pursuit in Chigwell

Shuahan Uddin has been jailed for 16 months after he was tasered at the end of a 20 minute police pursuit which saw four police vehicles damaged. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Flats next to Ilford Station are too noisy, residents tell Redbridge Council

Residents of a tower block next to Ilford Station say the sounds of trains and construction are keeping them up at night. Picture: PA/Yui Mok