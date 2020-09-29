Reward offered in bid to find abducted children

Yaseen, Ebrar and Bilal playing in the park before they were abducted. Picture: Met Police Archant

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of three children who were taken from a park by their father last month.

Police want to speak to this man, seen in a red Nissan Qashqai on the day the boys disappeared. Picture: Met Police Police want to speak to this man, seen in a red Nissan Qashqai on the day the boys disappeared. Picture: Met Police

Bilal Safi, Mohammed Ebrar Safi, and Mohammed Yaseen Safi - aged six, five and three, respectively - have not been seen since Thursday, August 20.

Fifteen people have so far been arrested in connection with the investigation, including five who were arrested in Ilford.

On Tuesday, September 29, police released the image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the abduction of the three boys. The man officers would like to identify and speak to was in a red Nissan Qashqai, registration PK13 WFO, at the time the children were taken in Coulsdon, Croydon.

He was in the front passenger seat as the car made off from the abduction. The red Nissan was photographed travelling down Malpit Road, Coulsdon, towards Coulsdon Central shortly after the abduction.

Yaseen and his brothers were in foster care. Picture: Met Police Yaseen and his brothers were in foster care. Picture: Met Police

He is described as a bearded man and was believed to be wearing a stripy jumper. Anyone who was in the Coulsdon area and has dashcam footage from August 20, is urgently asked to check their footage. Anyone who thinks they know this man is also asked to urgently call the police so officers can speak to him.

Commander Bas Javid, said: “I can’t imagine how distressing this whole situation has been for the three young boys, who have been taken away from their safe environment, and our efforts to locate Imran Safi continues. We are now offering a £20,000 reward for any information that will help us to bring the children home safely.

“We also need the public’s help to identify a man who was the passenger in the red Nissan at the time the children were taken. He may hold valuable information as to where the children and Imran Safi are. We appreciate that the image is not the clearest quality but we still need people to really study it and see if the man in the picture is one that they may recognise.”

Ebrar and Yaseen. Picture: Met Police Ebrar and Yaseen. Picture: Met Police

New images of the three boys have been released today as well. The pictures were taken by their foster carer on the day they were taken from a park in Croydon.

Commander Javid, continued: “The investigative team has been working tirelessly on this case and we are appealing again because someone reading or seeing this knows the whereabouts of these innocent children and I need them to contact us urgently and provide that knowledge.

“We believe that Safi and the children have most likely left the UK, but our investigation continues and we will continue to do everything we can to locate the children and arrest Safi. Our working theory is that they have left via a clandestine route, but to where? We remain unsure, and that is why we need people across the country, and abroad to share this appeal for information.

“The focus of this operation is returning these innocent children to the UK which is our top priority. We hope that offering this reward will lead to some significant information being passed to us.”

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Imran Safi or the three children is urged to call the incident room on 07942599374 – this number is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ternatively, to stay completely anonymous, contact the charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or fill in their simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Any member of the public who may see Imran Safi should avoid approaching him but call police immediately on 999.