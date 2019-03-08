Police find cannabis factory with £1m worth of plants in Goodmayes

More than 1,000 plants were found. Picture: Met Police Archant

Redbridge might have a reputation for being one of the greenest, leafiest boroughs in London, but even police were surprised to find a £1million haul of cannabis growing in Goodmayes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Met officers discovered more than 1,000 plants across 30 rooms in the abandoned Mayesbrook Clinic, Goodmayes Lane, on Thursday, August 8.

The "sophisticated cannabis farming system" was dismantled by officers and police confirm no plants have been left at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Det Insp Gareth Gilbert said: "Taking such a large drug haul off the streets is a great catch for the Met.

"Violence is one of the main by-products of the illegal drug industry, so it is imperative that we continue to tackle this problem head-on.

"We will continue with our enquiries to establish who was the architect of this illegal operation and who was involved in maintaining it."

So far no arrest have been made and inquiries continue.