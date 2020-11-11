Have you seen Jaidon, 17, missing since October 25?

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old with ties to Ilford.

Jaidon has been missing since October 25, though recent intelligence indicates that he has been in Ley Street.

The teenager has friends and family in Ilford.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 20MIS035787.