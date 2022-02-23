Cricket anti-racism campaign brings World Cup trophy to Ilford

L-R: Cllrs Shoaib Patel, Saima Ahmed, Kam Rai and Jas Athwal with the trophy - Credit: Ilford BID

A charity brought the men's Cricket World Cup trophy to Ilford as part of its anti-racism campaign.

Capital Kids Cricket's Bowl Out Racism initiative focuses on education from grassroots level up to the professional game.

It is taking the trophy, won by England in 2019, on a tour which visited Exchange Ilford shopping centre last week.

As well as raising awareness of the campaign, the shopping centre said the roadshow also aimed to encourage young people to take up sports.

The event was visited by the likes of Redbridge mayor Roy Emmett, council leader Jas Athwal, Ilford Business Improvement District manager Cyril Bekoe and Capital Kids Cricket chief executive Shahidul Alam.

Cyril said: "The Bowl Out Racism event and trophy display made it clear that there is no place for racism and discrimination in Redbridge."