Haven House launches virtual 24/7 Challenge to bridge fundraising gap
PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 25 August 2020
Archant
Haven House Children’s Hospice, Woodford Green, is encouraging people to complete a virtual fundraising event - The 24/7 Challenge, which represents the time and attention it puts into caring for seriously ill children.
While conventional ways of fundraising may not be possible right now, the idea is to encourage people to complete a fundraising challenge by creatively using the numbers 2, 4 or 7.
Some suggestions for ideas:
•Completing a 2.4 mile run for seven days, or even extending it to 24.7 miles.
You may also want to watch:
•Learn a Tik Tok dance challenge in just 2.4 minutes and post the evidence no matter how bad it is
•Hold a sponsored silence for 24 minutes or 24 hours!
•Bake 24 cupcakes for seven households
•Hold a plank for two minutes and four seconds
•Carry out 24 acts of kindness
To get involved visit havenhouse.org.uk for more information.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.