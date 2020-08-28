Redbridge student and creative entrepreneur named Alumnus of the Year

Gerald Sagoe, who went on to become a creative director after graduating from Solent University, was named Alumnus of the Year. Picture: Solent University Archant

A Redbridge student and entrepreneur was this week awarded Alumnus of the Year from his old alma mater.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gerald Sagoe, who grew up in Redbridge, received the award from Solent University, where he studied BA (Hons) Film and Television.

You may also want to watch:

After graduating in 2008 Gerald went on to co-found So Fraiche, a Camden-based creative agency and was a founding member of the creative think tank Digital Futures Council.

Gerald has been awarded with the Pioneer Award from the charity Prince’s Trust and was named a 30 Under 30 in Future of Ghana magazine.

Gerald also regularly speaks at colleges and schools to inspire young people and he was scheduled to give a lecture at Yale University this year.

He said: “I’m honoured to receive this award as Solent University was the foundation for me in learning and developing in my craft and leading me to become a creative director.”