An elderly woman hospitalised after a crash in Gants Hill yesterday afternoon remains in serious condition.

Police were called just before 4pm on Tuesday - February 8 - to reports of a collision at the Gants Hill roundabout.

At the scene a car had collided with the roundabout. There were no other vehicles involved.

An 80-year-old woman was taken to hospital where her condition remains serious, albeit not thought to be life threatening.

Police are still seeking information about this incident; anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4921/8FEB.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.