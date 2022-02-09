Elderly woman remains in serious condition after Gants Hill crash
Published: 1:44 PM February 9, 2022
- Credit: Nigel Roots
An elderly woman hospitalised after a crash in Gants Hill yesterday afternoon remains in serious condition.
Police were called just before 4pm on Tuesday - February 8 - to reports of a collision at the Gants Hill roundabout.
At the scene a car had collided with the roundabout. There were no other vehicles involved.
An 80-year-old woman was taken to hospital where her condition remains serious, albeit not thought to be life threatening.
Police are still seeking information about this incident; anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 4921/8FEB.
To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.