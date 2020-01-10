Two people taken to hospital after crash on A406 Redbridge Flyover

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the Redbridge Flyover last night.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the two-vehicle crash on the A406 at Redbridge at 10pm on Thursday, January 9.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital."

A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were called at 22.42pm.

"The flyover was closed with traffic diverted to the roundabout below while the scene was cleared," he said.

A crew from Woodford Fire Station also attended the scene.

No arrests have been made.