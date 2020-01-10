Two people taken to hospital after crash on A406 Redbridge Flyover
PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 January 2020
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the Redbridge Flyover last night.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the two-vehicle crash on the A406 at Redbridge at 10pm on Thursday, January 9.
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We dispatched an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene.
"We treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital."
A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were called at 22.42pm.
"The flyover was closed with traffic diverted to the roundabout below while the scene was cleared," he said.
A crew from Woodford Fire Station also attended the scene.
No arrests have been made.