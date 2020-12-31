Search

Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

PUBLISHED: 13:28 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 31 December 2019

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

New North Road, Hainault, was closed for several hours last night after a crash. Picture: Google

A man has been left with life-changing injuries after a crash in Hainault yesterday.

Emergency services were called to New North Road at 5.11pm yesterday, Monday, December 30 to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The motorbike rider was injured and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening but life-changing, police said.

The road was closed for more than six hours.

