Motorcyclist left with life-changing injuries after crash in Hainault

A man has been left with life-changing injuries after a crash in Hainault yesterday.

Emergency services were called to New North Road at 5.11pm yesterday, Monday, December 30 to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The motorbike rider was injured and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening but life-changing, police said.

The road was closed for more than six hours.