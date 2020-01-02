Search

Woman taken to hospital after crash in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 02 January 2020

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after a crash in Eastern Avenue, Redbridge. Picture: Googlel

Archant

Emergency services were called to a crash in Redbridge last night.

Police were called at 11.54pm yesterday (January 1) to reports of a two-vehicle crash in Eastern Avenue, between The Drive and Beehive Lane.

"The driver of one of the cars, a woman aged in her 20s, was taken to an east London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries," a spokesman for the Met Police said.

The road was closed westbound, approaching Redbridge Roundabout, for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

