A12 Eastern Avenue blocked after crash outside Newbury Park Station

The right hand turn from A12 Eastern Avenue into King George Avenue is closed. Picture: TfL Traffic News Archant

Drivers can expect delays after a crash outside Newbury Park Station.

The right turn from Eastern Avenue into King George Avenue is blocked following the incident around 1.30pm this afternoon.

TfL Traffic News said on Twitter: "A12 Eastern Avenue / King George Avenue - the right turn from Eastern Avenue westbound into King George Avenue is blocked due to a collision.

"Use caution on approach."

Emergency services are at the scene.