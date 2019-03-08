A12 Eastern Avenue blocked after crash outside Newbury Park Station
PUBLISHED: 14:04 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 25 September 2019
Drivers can expect delays after a crash outside Newbury Park Station.
The right turn from Eastern Avenue into King George Avenue is blocked following the incident around 1.30pm this afternoon.
TfL Traffic News said on Twitter: "A12 Eastern Avenue / King George Avenue - the right turn from Eastern Avenue westbound into King George Avenue is blocked due to a collision.
"Use caution on approach."
Emergency services are at the scene.