Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford
Published: 11:36 AM September 20, 2021
A road in Ilford was blocked off due to a crash involving three cars, which saw six people needing medical attention.
On Friday, September 17, Met Police were called just after 7.20pm to a report of three cars involved in a crash on Cranbrook Road in Ilford.
The road was completely closed off.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews and three medics in cars.
"We treated six people at the scene, and took one of them to hospital."
No arrests were made and Cranbrook Road has now been reopened.
