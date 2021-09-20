News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:36 AM September 20, 2021   
Two cars involved in the crash

Two cars were severely damaged in the crash on September 17. - Credit: Nigel Roots

A road in Ilford was blocked off due to a crash involving three cars, which saw six people needing medical attention. 

On Friday, September 17, Met Police were called just after 7.20pm to a report of three cars involved in a crash on Cranbrook Road in Ilford.  

The London Ambulance Service and police attended the crash on Cranbrook Road. 

The London Ambulance Service and police attended the crash on Cranbrook Road. - Credit: Nigel Roots

The road was completely closed off. 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews and three medics in cars.

"We treated six people at the scene, and took one of them to hospital."

You may also want to watch:

No arrests were made and Cranbrook Road has now been reopened.   

Police attended the scene shortly after 7.20pm. 

Police attended the scene shortly after 7.20pm. - Credit: Nigel Roots


Most Read

  1. 1 Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash
  2. 2 Man dies after fall near Hainault station
  3. 3 Fireaway pizza branch to open in South Woodford
  1. 4 Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash
  2. 5 Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford
  3. 6 Chigwell child sex offender who posed as teen online jailed
  4. 7 Covid cases drop at Queen’s and King George hospitals
  5. 8 Hospital left dying 103-year-old veteran without food, inquest hears
  6. 9 Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford
  7. 10 'Very challenging': Ilford businesses still struggling months after return
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Water birds showing signs of botulism as deaths sweep Goodmayes Park

Environment News

Investigation underway as 20 dead birds recovered from Goodmayes Park lake

Daniel Gayne

person
30-year-old Farhan Aloo has been jailed for the kidnap and rape of a woman

City of London Police

Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman

Daniel Gayne

person
Rizwana Nadeem said that her family were served pitta that was stale and mouldy

Coronavirus

'It's disgusting': Goodmayes mum claims family fed mouldy pittas in...

Daniel Gayne

person
Met police car

Metropolitan Police

Motorbike 'deliberately' struck by car in Redbridge, police say

Daniel Gayne

person