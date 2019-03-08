Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford road reopened after firefighters inspect possible ‘unsafe’ shop sign

PUBLISHED: 16:22 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 15 March 2019

Crane assessing the building. Photo: Exchange Ilford

Crane assessing the building. Photo: Exchange Ilford

Archant

A section of the road outside Ilford station has reopened after the London Fire Brigade (LFB) checked an “unsafe building”.

Police and firefighters were in Cranbrook Road assessing the safety of the Wilko shop sign in the strong winds today (Friday, March 15).

Road users were told to prepare for congestion and pedestrians were warned they would have to navigate a cordon while the LFB used their long crane to inspect the fixture.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said: “The A123 Cranbrook Road has reopened between Ilford Hill and Wellesley Road following an unsafe building.”

A spokesman for the Exchange Ilford tweeted a picture of the LFB outside the shopping centre and said: “Nothing to worry about, these strong winds won’t get us down.

“Just to make sure that the lovely people of Ilford are safe, Wilko’s sign is getting a checking.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

The school said its pupils are expected to be well behaved both in the classroom and in the community. Photo: PA

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Video of Muslim students ‘banned from worshipping indoors’ prompts Seven Kings school to open multi-faith prayer room

A still from a clip posted on Twitter showing a number of Muslim students praying outside in the play ground of Seven Kings High School, in Ley Street. Photo: Twitter

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

The school said its pupils are expected to be well behaved both in the classroom and in the community. Photo: PA

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Video of Muslim students ‘banned from worshipping indoors’ prompts Seven Kings school to open multi-faith prayer room

A still from a clip posted on Twitter showing a number of Muslim students praying outside in the play ground of Seven Kings High School, in Ley Street. Photo: Twitter

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside boss Goldstone set to rotate squad for cup clash

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

West Ham boss Beard plays down favorites tag ahead of FA Cup clash with Villans

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall is expecting hard-fought clash with local rivals Barkingside

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Havant boss feels early goal was crucial in win over Daggers

Havant & Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury is interviewed ahead of a match (pic: Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists