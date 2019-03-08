Ilford road reopened after firefighters inspect possible ‘unsafe’ shop sign

Crane assessing the building. Photo: Exchange Ilford Archant

A section of the road outside Ilford station has reopened after the London Fire Brigade (LFB) checked an “unsafe building”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and firefighters were in Cranbrook Road assessing the safety of the Wilko shop sign in the strong winds today (Friday, March 15).

Road users were told to prepare for congestion and pedestrians were warned they would have to navigate a cordon while the LFB used their long crane to inspect the fixture.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said: “The A123 Cranbrook Road has reopened between Ilford Hill and Wellesley Road following an unsafe building.”

A spokesman for the Exchange Ilford tweeted a picture of the LFB outside the shopping centre and said: “Nothing to worry about, these strong winds won’t get us down.

“Just to make sure that the lovely people of Ilford are safe, Wilko’s sign is getting a checking.”