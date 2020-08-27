Search

Ilford kebab shop hoping to stay open until midnight

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 August 2020

German Doner Kebab is hoping it will be granted permission to stay open until midnight. Picture: Google Streetview

Archant

A chain kebab shop located in a hotspot for crime and disorder has asked the council for permission to stay open until midnight.

German Doner Kebab, Cranbrook Road, is in Ilford’s “cumulative impact zone”, which has a high amount of alcohol-related problems and licensed premises.

According to Redbridge Council’s policy, this means the application should only be granted in “exceptional circumstances”.

Members of the council’s licensing committee met virtually on August 26 to discuss the application to stay open an hour later.

READ MORE: Ilford tea room denied licence to serve hot food and drink into early hours

Local police and the council’s licensing enforcement team raised their concern that the original application did not go into enough detail about how the business would avoid negatively impacting the area.

However, the owner has since suggested hiring a security company and posting a security guard at the door from 9pm to ensure there are no issues with drunk customers.

The owner proposes only allowing collection or delivery orders between 11pm and midnight.

His chosen security company, Trojan Security Ltd, informed him that, even if a guard was not stationed at the shop, one could attend within five minutes of the panic button being pushed.

Pc Matt Brown told the committee issues around “the collection side of things” were his “main concern” when it came to allowing the shop to stay open an hour later, due to the possibility of drunken customers fighting in queues.

READ MORE: Clayhall restaurant refused licence to serve alcohol and late night food

The council’s licensing enforcement officer Priya Cheema raised a concern that the takeaway had already been advertising a closing time of midnight online.

However, the shop made its first application in October 2019, had been told to assume it was accepted if no response was received by December of that year and then heard nothing from the council.

A decision will be made within five working days.

