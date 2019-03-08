Fire breaks out at Gants Hill hostel from candle left unattended in shrine

Firefighters were called to a fire at a hostel in Cranbrook Road.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a hostel in Gants Hill caused by a candle left unattended in a shrine.

Around 30 people had already evacuated the building in Cranbrook Road before firefighters arrived yesterday (Monday, August, 26).

Crews from Ilford, Hainault and Woodford Green fire stations were called at 8.49pm and the fire was under control by 9.46pm.

Part of the second floor of the building was damaged in the blaze.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: "The fire is believed to be caused a candle in a shine left unattended.

"Candles are one of the most common causes of fire.

"It's really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire."