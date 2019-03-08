Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google Archant

Cranbrook Road in Gants Hill is closed in both directions due to a collision.

Police were called at 2.40pm following a collision between a car and a bus.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The male driver of the car suffered injuries. We await an update on his condition."

London Ambulance Service sent two ambulance crews to the scene and took two people to hospital.

The road is currently closed near the junction of Beehive Lane while emergency service are on scene.

TfL has warned that traffic is slow on both approaches.