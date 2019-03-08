Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Two people taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash between car and bus

PUBLISHED: 16:35 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 23 July 2019

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Cranbrook Road is closed in both directions after a crash near the junction with Beehive Lane. Picture: Google

Archant

Cranbrook Road in Gants Hill is closed in both directions due to a collision.

Police were called at 2.40pm following a collision between a car and a bus.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "The male driver of the car suffered injuries. We await an update on his condition."

London Ambulance Service sent two ambulance crews to the scene and took two people to hospital.

The road is currently closed near the junction of Beehive Lane while emergency service are on scene.

TfL has warned that traffic is slow on both approaches.

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Most Read

Residents unveil ambitious plans to regenerate Chadwell Heath station

Chadwell Heath station. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman injured in Clayhall crash and buses 123 and 179 on diversion

A section of the road has been roped off after a crash in Clayhall

Residents feel ‘blackmailed’ into backing Gants Hill hub plans but Redbridge Council says it is trying to save libraries

Barkingside Action Team meeting at Tory HQ. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Che Morrison murder trial: Drug dealer who fatally stabbed 20-year-old outside Ilford Station insists he was acting in self-defence

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s Women to be part of Open Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Promising signs for Orient’s summer additions

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring against Hornchurch with fellow new boy Conor Wilkinson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers boss Taylor insists they have healthy competition up front

Nathan Ralph of Southend heads clear from Reece Grant of Dagenham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lord’s inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of England’s World Cup victory

Youngsters at a coaching session at Lord's (Pic: Matt Bright)

The new prime minister’s top 10 moments in the east London boroughs

Boris Johnson wins the race for Prime Minister against Jeremy Hunt. Here pictured zip lining at BT London Victoria Park in 2013. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists