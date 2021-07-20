Man taken to 'heart attack centre' after Barkingside crash

Published: 2:08 PM July 20, 2021

The London Ambulance Service were called to a collision on Cranbrook Road this morning (July 20) - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man has been taken to "a heart attack centre" after a road collision in Barkingside.

Emergency services were called at 9.16am this morning (July 20) to reports of a collision in Cranbrook Road.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.

“Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

“We treated a man at the scene and took him by road to a heart attack centre as a priority.”