Man taken to 'heart attack centre' after Barkingside crash

Daniel Gayne

Published: 2:08 PM July 20, 2021   
The London Ambulance Service were called to a collision on Cranbrook Road this morning (July 20) - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man has been taken to "a heart attack centre" after a road collision in Barkingside. 

Emergency services were called at 9.16am this morning (July 20) to reports of a collision in Cranbrook Road. 

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.  

“Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also dispatched. 

“We treated a man at the scene and took him by road to a heart attack centre as a priority.” 

