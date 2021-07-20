Man taken to 'heart attack centre' after Barkingside crash
A man has been taken to "a heart attack centre" after a road collision in Barkingside.
Emergency services were called at 9.16am this morning (July 20) to reports of a collision in Cranbrook Road.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.
“Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also dispatched.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him by road to a heart attack centre as a priority.”