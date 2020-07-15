Redbridge care home worker runs half marathon for Alzheimer’s

Nicolas Kee Mew is running a half marathon in support of Alzheimer's Research despite it being cancelled over Covid-19. Picture: Nicolas Kee Mew Archant

A Redbridge care home worker who has been running a half marathon in support of Alzheimer’s research each year for the past five years is going ahead with the run despite it officially being cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicolas is a care home manager but is also studying for his Master's degree in dementia. Picture: Nicolas Kee Mew Nicolas is a care home manager but is also studying for his Master's degree in dementia. Picture: Nicolas Kee Mew

Nicolas Kee Mew, 34, has been a care worker for the past 15 years and is currently studying for a Master’s degree in dementia.

You may also want to watch:

For the past seven years Nicolas, a care home manager, has been an active supporter of Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research as a volunteer, fundraiser and advocate.

Even though the half marathon he was planning to run this year was postponed to 2021 he decided to do the distance anyway in October and raise money online.

He said: “Covid will not stop me to raise awareness and fundraise for Alzheimer’s Research.”

To contribute to his fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolask