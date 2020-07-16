Search

Barnardo’s sets up new service to help vulnerable children affected by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 July 2020

Barnardo's head office in Barkingside

Barnardo's head office in Barkingside

Google Maps

Barnardo’s has set up a See, Hear, Respond centre to help the most vulnerable children affected by coronavirus.

With the help of a new £7m package of support from the Department of Education, the Barkingside-based charity is bringing together a coalition of national and local charities to identify and support those most at risk.

Through the new See, Hear, Respond telephone referral service, it will refer any concerns about a vulnerable child to the partner agency best-placed to help.

Support will include an online hub of information, counselling and therapy.

There will also be face-to-face support. The programme will focus on finding and reaching out to children around the country who are experiencing negative impacts on their health and wellbeing, as well as those at risk of harm.

For help call 0800 157 7015 or visit https://www.barnardos.org.uk/see-hear-respond

