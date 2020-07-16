Barnardo’s sets up new service to help vulnerable children affected by coronavirus

Barnardo's head office in Barkingside Google Maps

Barnardo’s has set up a See, Hear, Respond centre to help the most vulnerable children affected by coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the help of a new £7m package of support from the Department of Education, the Barkingside-based charity is bringing together a coalition of national and local charities to identify and support those most at risk.

You may also want to watch:

Through the new See, Hear, Respond telephone referral service, it will refer any concerns about a vulnerable child to the partner agency best-placed to help.

Support will include an online hub of information, counselling and therapy.

There will also be face-to-face support. The programme will focus on finding and reaching out to children around the country who are experiencing negative impacts on their health and wellbeing, as well as those at risk of harm.

For help call 0800 157 7015 or visit https://www.barnardos.org.uk/see-hear-respond