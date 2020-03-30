Search

There With You: Despite coronavirus lockdown Woodford Green band plays on

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 March 2020

Ollie Trevers is using social media and video apps to get his band together and music out to fans during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ryan Lavender

Ollie Trevers is using social media and video apps to get his band together and music out to fans during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ryan Lavender

Archant

A Woodford Green band aren’t letting coronavirus lockdown stop them from getting their music out.

Ollie Trevers and his band before the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ryan LavenderOllie Trevers and his band before the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ryan Lavender

Ollie Trevers, 25, is the lead singer for his self-titled band, along with three other musicians who, along with the rest of us, find themselves stuck at home.

The band released their single #IKYK (I Know you know) on Friday, March 27 and had to cancel three shows across London this month.

Ollie and his band are taking advantage of the forced time at home to write more music and possibly release some acoustic sets online depending on how long the lockdown goes on for.

Ollie told the Recorder: “Everyone’s losing a lot of money by staying home but the good thing is that I have so much downtime just to write.

“If you’re an artist, there’s no excuse to not be doing something creative right now.”

The band, who released their latest EP Cordelia earlier this year, completed a mini tour in the south of France in 2019 and were going to perform across Europe and Nashville this year before Covid-19 put those plans on hold.

You may also want to watch:

Lead singer Ollie is joined by guitarist Guillermo Campoy Monroy, Ryan Lavender on drums and backing vocals and Moises Alvarez on bass.

Guillermo said the concentrated time at home wasn’t so different from a typical day for a musician.

He said: “A lot of the work of a musician is done alone, practicisng and rehearsing at home so being under quarantine isn’t such a big change.

“Obviously we can’t go for pints or go to gigs but we are still working together a lot of the time now using apps like Zoom or Skype.”

Before lockdown the band would meet three times a week for three-hour rehearsal sessions on top of doing two or three shows a month.

The band members are all relying on side projects that brought in extra money before to be their main source of income for the time being while they are on lockdown.

Ryan said: “It’s going to be a struggle financially, but luckily I have a lot of clients I do production work for that can hopefully get me through some of it.”

For information on Ollie Trevers visit https://www.ollietreversmusic.com/.

