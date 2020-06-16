Search

Revealed: areas in Redbridge with highest Covid-19 death toll

PUBLISHED: 17:41 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 16 June 2020

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: PA/Neil Hall

PA Wire/PA Images

New figures have revealed the areas in Redbridge with the most deaths linked to the coronavirus.

New Office for National Statistics data shows the number of deaths involving Covid-19 split by small areas within local authorities.

Between March and May, the three areas that recorded the most in Redbridge were Chadwell Heath West, South Park, and Ilford South West – 20 people in each area died with the virus.

At the other end of the spectrum, there were two areas (Loxford Park and Barkingside East) where none were recorded over the period.

The ONS data includes deaths for which coronavirus was the underlying cause, or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor.

The report, which updates figures published in May, shows the wide disparity in the pandemic’s impact on different communities.

Other areas with high death rates were Newbury Park (17), Snaresbrook (16), and Ilford South East and Fairlop with 15 deaths each.

In England, the rate of deaths related to Covid-19 in the most deprived areas was 128.3 per 100,000, more than double that in the most affluent parts of the nation.

In May, 41 deaths in Redbridge were linked to Covid-19, including those registered up to June 6 – equivalent to 18.4 per 100,000 of the population.

It means Redbridge’s death rate ranked eighth of 32 lower-tier council areas with available data in London.

The rate represented a big drop from April, when it stood at 95.3.

This reflected the trend across England as a whole, where the average rate more than halved over the two months, to 20.0 in 100,000.

Ilford North West, Woodford Wells, Roding and Barkingside North all recorded more than 10 deaths in the period.

Hainault West, Wanstead and Seven Kings Meads Lane each had between two-three deaths.

