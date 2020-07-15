Covid-19 memorial garden design for Hainault cemetery unveiled

An artist's impression of the Covid-19 memorial garden which will be at Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium. Picture: Westerleigh Group Archant

An artist’s impression shows how a new Covid-19 memorial garden at a Hainault cemetery will look.

Last month Westerleigh Group, the UK’s largest independent owner-operator of cemeteries, announced plans to create memorial rainbow gardens at each of its 34 sites across the country, including Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium.

The centre-piece of each garden will be a stone monument surrounded by a floral arrangement representing a rainbow, which has become a symbol of hope during the pandemic.

Site manager Astrud Matanle said: “The new garden will be a tranquil place for people to visit and remember loved ones who died during the pandemic, and to pay tribute to those who sacrificed so much to help others who were sick, isolated or vulnerable.”

Work is expected to begin on the stone memorials in the autumn with garden landscaping taking place in early spring.