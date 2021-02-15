News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Court staff to vote on industrial action over Covid safety fears

Logo Icon

Alan Jones, Press Association

Published: 1:00 PM February 15, 2021   
Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Ushers and support staff at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Hollybush Hill are being balloted. - Credit: Ken Mears

Staff at Snaresbrook Crown Court are being balloted over whether they want to start industrial action over Covid safety concerns.

More than 500 ushers and other support staff at courts in England and Wales will be balloted from today, Monday, February 15.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union at 12 courts will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of action.

The union is calling for courts to be closed, with critical cases conducted virtually. The union said courts should only reopen when an impact assessment has been carried out, staff are tested regularly and increased safety measures are implemented.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Court staff have been working incredibly hard in this pandemic keeping the justice system running but they are deeply concerned for their safety.

You may also want to watch:

"Management's refusal to agree to our sensible proposals including holding critical cases virtually and mandatory Covid testing for staff, is what has led to this ballot.

"Strike action is always a last resort but if our members vote to walk out we will back them all the way until we reach a just and safe settlement."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
  2. 2 Manor Park man charged with Ilford murder
  3. 3 'Wonderful' Fairlop Waters expansion plans win universal support
  1. 4 Drug dealer jailed after £6m cocaine bust
  2. 5 Pollution, slur on NHS, local football and drink sensibly
  3. 6 Court staff to vote on industrial action over Covid safety fears
  4. 7 Girl, 14, raped in broad daylight while jogging in Goodmayes Park
  5. 8 The fear of Covid or the fear of God
  6. 9 Seven Kings community hub takes shape
  7. 10 Council confirms Quiet Streets didn't cost anything after minutes error

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Throughout this pandemic the government has been clear that justice must continue to be delivered for the public, victims and defendants.

"Every building we operate meets the government's Covid-secure guidelines, and public health experts have confirmed our arrangements remain sufficient to deal with the new strain of the virus.

"Positive test numbers are consistent with the wider community and it's likely that the vast majority contracted the virus outside courts. It is simply untrue to suggest people are at an elevated risk of infection when at a court or tribunal."

Redbridge News
Wanstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Warning traffic about school children crossing the road ahead

Public meeting on School Streets schemes which ban traffic at certain times

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
St Mary's Church in Ilford. 

London Weather | Gallery

Snowy scenes across Redbridge

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Police in Ilford High Road

13 arrests and seven weapons seized in police operation

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Queen's and King George Hospital are both run by the trust. Picture credit: Archant.

Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus