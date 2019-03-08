Search

A cut above the rest: 'Hero' Seven Kings dry cleaners step in to save couple's wedding day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 July 2019

The waistcoat in action on the couple's wedding day on Saturday (July 27). Picture: Carly Wild

The waistcoat in action on the couple's wedding day on Saturday (July 27). Picture: Carly Wild

Archant

A newly-wed couple have thanked a Seven Kings dry cleaners after it stepped in to make a "perfect" last-minute waistcoat for the groom.

Moonlight Dry Cleaners boss Michael Kiamil and Simon Gillen-Smith. Picture: Isabel Gillen-SmithMoonlight Dry Cleaners boss Michael Kiamil and Simon Gillen-Smith. Picture: Isabel Gillen-Smith

Isabel and Simon Gillen-Smith, from Seven Kings, got married on Saturday, July 27, in Hampshire, but just one week before the big day Simon announced he didn't have a waistcoat to match his two-piece wedding suit.

"He had chosen a suit in a shade of navy that was notoriously difficult to match," Isabel said. "He therefore had the bright idea of purchasing a second pair of the suit trousers in an extra large size and took it them to Savile Row to see whether any of the world class tailors there could fashion a waistcoat out of them."

Most tailors refused, telling him it would not be possible, while a few said a waistcoat could be made for a costly price of £600.

"We resigned ourselves to the fact that Simon would have to do without the waistcoat, until a couple of days later he dropped his wedding suit into our local dry cleaners, Moonlight Cleaners, to be pressed," Isabel said.

Moonlight Dry Cleaners in Seven Kings made Simon's waistcoat from scratch. Picture: Carly WildMoonlight Dry Cleaners in Seven Kings made Simon's waistcoat from scratch. Picture: Carly Wild

Simon mentioned to the boss, Michael Kiamil, that he had wanted to wear a waistcoat but it hadn't worked out.

"To his surprise, the staff at the dry cleaners explained that they could make a waistcoat for him out of the pair of large trousers Simon had purchased and an old waistcoat he had previously worn to a fancy dress party," Isabel said.

Three days later, Simon returned to collect his bespoke waistcoat.

"It was perfect, of high quality and with the handsome price tag of £25," Isabel said. "Excuse the pun, but we are over the moon.

"It just goes to show that there is so much hidden talent and individuals in our community who are willing and happy to help out, under extreme time pressures.

"We are so grateful to our new local heroes and Simon will treasure his one-of-a-kind waistcoat forever."

Michael thanked the Simon and Isabel for calling him a hero.

"It's really appreciated. I'm very happy for them," he said. "It was an emergency and we always put weddings and funerals in front of everything else. They always have priority."

