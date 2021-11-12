News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

'Wonderful' couple reunited at Woodford Green care home

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 10:00 AM November 12, 2021
Gemma and Ronald Smith at Harts House.

Gemma and Ronald Smith at Harts House. - Credit: Harts House Bupa Care Home

A "wonderful" couple who have been married for more than 50 years have been reunited at a Woodford Green care home after months of separation.

Ronald Smith, 80, moved into Harts House Bupa Care Home last month after spending time in a Kent care home when his wife Gemma, 77, was admitted to hospital. She joined him a short time later after being discharged.

In doing so, the couple returned to the area they had lived in for 43 years, allowing Gemma to be in familiar surroundings as well as live with her husband again after four months apart.

Ronald said: “When I saw Gemma again, it was like seeing her for the first time, my heart skipped a beat. The first thing we did when we saw each other was kiss and have a lovely cuddle.”

Gemma and Ronald Smith 

Gemma and Ronald Smith - Credit: Harts House Bupa Care Home

The couple met at a badminton club in 1967 and it was love at first sight, with Ronald proposing to Gemma after just ten days.

You may also want to watch:

Gemma agreed to his countless marriage proposals four months later and the couple were married within nine months. They went on to have five children – Claire, Gabrielle, Catherine, Andrew and Phillippa.

Gemma said: “Ron has always been a romantic. We fancied each other from the day we met.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price
  2. 2 Teenager reported missing a week ago could be in Ilford
  3. 3 Redbridge Labour removes whip from Barkingside councillor
  1. 4 Two former bank employees jailed for £900,000 scam
  2. 5 Building work begins on new 'affordable' homes at Norman Road
  3. 6 Trial of trio accused of Loxford killing set for January
  4. 7 Ilford man jailed for 'horrendous' violent abuse of woman
  5. 8 Woman injured in alleged fail to stop Seven Kings crash
  6. 9 ‘Treated like terrorists’: Pensioners' account frozen for months by bank’s fraud team
  7. 10 South Woodford Mosque: 'God only permits war in self defence'

"He took me to the pictures and a car show on our first date. From then on, I knew he was one of a kind. I’m so thrilled to be with him again at our new home at Harts House. It’s a brand new chapter for us.”

Annette Hill, resident experience manager at Harts House, has followed the couple's story since Ronald moved in.

Annette said: “Ron always talked about Gemma before she joined us at Harts House. It was extremely heart-warming to see them reunited and we’re pleased to bring them together again.

“Even after a short time, we can tell they are wonderful characters and a great addition to our home. We’re looking forward to caring for the couple and seeing them enjoy their time together at Harts House.”

Woodford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fly-tipped waste on the Parks Estate in Ilford

Environment News

Neighbours charged more than £60k to remove fly-tipped waste

Daniel Gayne

person
Parotta Master in Newbury Park offers "soft and fluffy" parottas alongside chicken or vegetable salna

Food and Drink

Newbury Park takeaway offering 'soft and fluffy' parotta from family home

Daniel Gayne

person
Kamran

Knife Crime

Pair charged with Loxford murder to appear at Old Bailey

Daniel Gayne

person
Partners Garry Pepperman and Tammy Westwood, who are opening a delicatessen in Barkingside High Road

Brick Lane

Childhood sweethearts to open 'Brick Lane-style' deli in Barkingside

Daniel Gayne

person