Couple rushed to hospital after fire in Chadwell Heath home

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:34 PM February 17, 2021   
A man and woman were taken to hospital after sustaining burn injuries in a fire which took in a Chadwell Heath home. 

On Tuesday at 9.20pm emergency services were called to the property in Heathfield Park Drive where it is believed a couple sustained burn injuries in front of their two young children.

Detectives from the Met's Safeguarding team attended and are not treating the incident as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team (HART).

"We treated two people at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

Two fire engines from Ilford Fire Station were at the scene but the fire was out when crews arrived.

A spokesperson for the Fire Brigade said: "The Brigade was called at 9.20pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 10.05pm."

