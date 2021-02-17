Couple rushed to hospital after fire in Chadwell Heath home
- Credit: Google Maps
A man and woman were taken to hospital after reports of a fire in a Chadwell Heath home.
On Tuesday at 9.20pm emergency services were called to the property in Heathfield Park Drive where it is believed a couple sustained burn injuries in front of their two young children.
Detectives from the Met's Safeguarding team attended and are not treating the incident as suspicious.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and our hazardous area response team (HART).
"We treated two people at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."
You may also want to watch:
Two fire engines from Ilford Fire Station were at the scene but the fire was out when crews arrived.
A spokesperson for the Fire Brigade said: "The Brigade was called at 9.20pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 10.05pm."
Most Read
- 1 Fairlop sailing centre to remain closed during upgrade, as staff sacked
- 2 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 3 Redbridge receives £500k grant to create 'cultural quarter' in Ilford town centre
- 4 Residents furious over 'extortionate' service charges which doubled to £51k
- 5 Calls to clear Woodford Green underpass flooded for two months
- 6 Woman describes shocking moment she was stabbed
- 7 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
- 8 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
- 9 Teenager accused of stabbing woman 15 times
- 10 Over £1,000 raised to replace care home furniture stolen in front of staff