Redbridge Together: Councillor takes on year-long running challenge to raise £1k for rough sleepers

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 18 January 2019

Barkingside Cllr Khaled Noor is running 5k every weekend for a year in a bid to raise £1,000 for Redbridge Together.

Barkingside Cllr Khaled Noor is running 5k every weekend for a year in a bid to raise £1,000 for Redbridge Together.

A Redbridge Councillor is running five kilometres every week for a year in a bid to raise money for the borough’s rough sleepers.

Barkingside ward Cllr Khaled Noor is nearly a third of the way through his year-long challenge in support of crowdfunding campaign Redbridge Together.

Barkingside ward Cllr Khaled Noor is nearly a third of the way through his year-long challenge in support of crowdfunding campaign Redbridge Together.

“I feel a sense of moral responsibility to do whatever I can,” he told the Recorder, having previously volunteered with charity food distributions.

“As I go about my daily routine, sometimes I see people sleeping rough in the Newbury Park underpass or by the station in Seven Kings.”

“We’re one of the wealthiest boroughs in London yet there are people still sleeping in doorways.”

He added: "It might not be solved overnight but if we all come together we can find a solution for the long-term."

He added: “It might not be solved overnight but if we all come together we can find a solution for the long-term.”

Khaled began his challenge in September last year and hopes to raise £1,000 by August this year.

“That is, if my knees stay with me,” he joked.  Donate to his crowdfunder page at here.

Redbridge Together

Redbridge Together, of which the Recorder is a media partner, aims to raise £500,000 for Project Malachi and The Welcome Centre.

Project Malachi will see a temporary hostel by created from recycled shipping containers in Chadwick Road, Ilford.

Your donations will help Project Malachi help more of the borough’s most vulnerable rough sleepers for as long as it is needed.

The Welcome Centre, in St Mary’s Road, helps with providing hot meals, showers, clothing and laundry but also advice and support, training and employment and a nurse-led clinic supporting health and mental health.

Businesses can support by donating money, raising funds, displaying Redbridge Together promotional material or offering work placements.

The campaign is an association between Ilford Salvation Army, The Welcome Centre, Ilford BID, the Ilford Recorder and Redbridge Council.

To get involved email aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk

Donate £3 by texting LIFE to 70145 or at Crowdfunder.co.uk/RedbridgeTogether

