Labour and Tory councillors unite to fight 24-hour alcohol licence in Ilford Lane

Labour and Tory councillors joined up to oppose a BP station from using Uber Eats and Deliveroo to sell alcohol after hours. Picture: Google Archant

Two Redbridge councillors from opposing parties have joined forces to fight an application for a 24-hour alcohol licence in Ilford Lane, saying it would “undermine” the work done by the police and council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A licensing hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 2 on whether to extend the licence at the BP petrol station in Ilford Lane to allow for the delivery of alcohol between 11pm and 8am.

The station is currently only allowed to sell alcohol until 11pm but it is hoping to be able to use third-party delivery companies, such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo for the after-hours sales.

Clementswood councillor Muhammed Javed and Bridge Ward councillor Paul Canal, who sit for rival parties in Redbridge Council, have teamed up to oppose the application.

Labour’s Cllr Javed described the application as a “slap in the face for residents”.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “This area has been blighted by crime, prostitution and anti-social behaviour.

“The council has spent thousands of pounds trying to protect residents. If granted, this application will undermine all the good work that has been done both by the council and the police.”

In the application the owners state that after consulting with the Police Licensing Team they decided on using third-party delivery services instead of selling direct to customers to prevent crime and disorder.

Conservative Cllr Canal said the ease of using delivery apps would result in criminals loitering in the area.

He said: “In our view it’s not a good idea to allow prostitutes to order up alcohol while they’re out working the streets.”

The application also states that a CCTV system will be installed and an incident book will be maintained to record any incidents of crime and disorder.

The licensing committee will decide on the application at the hearing on Tuesday.