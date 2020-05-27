Search

Advanced search

Labour and Tory councillors unite to fight 24-hour alcohol licence in Ilford Lane

PUBLISHED: 17:43 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 27 May 2020

Labour and Tory councillors joined up to oppose a BP station from using Uber Eats and Deliveroo to sell alcohol after hours. Picture: Google

Labour and Tory councillors joined up to oppose a BP station from using Uber Eats and Deliveroo to sell alcohol after hours. Picture: Google

Archant

Two Redbridge councillors from opposing parties have joined forces to fight an application for a 24-hour alcohol licence in Ilford Lane, saying it would “undermine” the work done by the police and council.

A licensing hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 2 on whether to extend the licence at the BP petrol station in Ilford Lane to allow for the delivery of alcohol between 11pm and 8am.

The station is currently only allowed to sell alcohol until 11pm but it is hoping to be able to use third-party delivery companies, such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo for the after-hours sales.

Clementswood councillor Muhammed Javed and Bridge Ward councillor Paul Canal, who sit for rival parties in Redbridge Council, have teamed up to oppose the application.

Labour’s Cllr Javed described the application as a “slap in the face for residents”.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “This area has been blighted by crime, prostitution and anti-social behaviour.

“The council has spent thousands of pounds trying to protect residents. If granted, this application will undermine all the good work that has been done both by the council and the police.”

In the application the owners state that after consulting with the Police Licensing Team they decided on using third-party delivery services instead of selling direct to customers to prevent crime and disorder.

Conservative Cllr Canal said the ease of using delivery apps would result in criminals loitering in the area.

He said: “In our view it’s not a good idea to allow prostitutes to order up alcohol while they’re out working the streets.”

The application also states that a CCTV system will be installed and an incident book will be maintained to record any incidents of crime and disorder.

The licensing committee will decide on the application at the hearing on Tuesday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Redbridge Roundabout to become biodiverse Grow Zone

The pumping station near Redbridge Roundabout is set to become one of the borough's new

Most Read

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Redbridge Roundabout to become biodiverse Grow Zone

The pumping station near Redbridge Roundabout is set to become one of the borough's new

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Morgan: I’d be surprised if T20 World Cup goes ahead

England's Eoin Morgan during a nets session (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Goalkeeper Grainger opens up to talk of ‘emotional rollercoaster’ with Orient

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Charlie Grainger in action against Luton Town in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls
Drive 24