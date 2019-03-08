Disabled Redbridge councillor backs scheme to help businesses 'unlock potential of disabled people'

A Redbridge councillor is urging businesses in the borough to sign up to a scheme which helps employers make the most of the talents disabled people can bring to the workplace.

Councillor Rosa Gomez, ward councillor for Churchfields, met with Michael Morley, group director of Job Centre Plus in London and Essex, and members of the Job Centre Plus team in Ilford, to discuss issues of access to employment for disabled people.

They also discussed the role Job Centre Plus plays in supporting local employers to accommodate the needs of people with disabilities through schemes such as Access to Work and Disability Confident.

Cllr Gomez said: "Schemes like Access to work and Disability Confident are vital to unlocking the potential of disabled people.

"As a disabled woman reliant on Access to Work to undertake my work commitments I know how life-changing these schemes are."

For more information, visit www.disabilityconfident.campaign.gov.uk.