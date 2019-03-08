Redbridge Council refuses Goodmayes venue's alcohol licence application over concerns about crime and noise

A Goodmayes dessert parlour's application for an alcohol licence has been refused due to concerns about public safety and prevention of crime and disorder.

The business currently operates as After Hours Desserts and Shisha, in the basement below Eyva Turkish Grill Restaurant and Meze Bar in Goodmayes Road.

The applicant, Ayodeji Dada, wanted to play live music and serve alcohol at the premises, which he hoped to operate as a new venue called After Hours Restaurant and Cocktail Bar.

The application requested the licensing hours for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 11am to 1.30am, Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to 2.30am on Friday and Saturday.

Representations were received from Redbridge Council and the Metropolitan Police, both of whom asked for the application to be refused.

The application was decided at Redbridge Council's licensing sub-committee today (Tuesday, May 14).

Edmund Gritt, who represented the Met Police at the hearing, said Mr Dada had been operating without a licence for at least six months and during this period he had sold an estimated £50,000 of alcohol.

The Met Police say local authority officers investigating a noise complaint attended the venue in December last year and requested to see the premises licence and the applicant produced a premises licence for the restaurant upstairs.

The following week police and council licensing officers attended the venue and alcohol was seized along with sales records dating back to June 2018, along with cocktail menus and other paperwork.

As a result, the venue and management are currently under investigation for offences under the licensing act.

Edward Chaplin, licensing team manager at Redbridge Council, told the hearing that the council had received numerous noise complaints between March 2017 and March 2019 and groups of underage people had also entered the premises without being challenged.

He expressed concerns about noise levels and way the venue would be managed due to an "extensive list of failings".

London Fire Brigade also made a representation, noting that a recent inspection found several problems which had not been addressed by the applicant, including no method of fire detection or fire fighting equipment.

Graham Hopkins, who represented Mr Dada at the meeting, said: "He accepts mistakes were made in the past. He is genuinely sorry for any unintended mistakes."

Mr Hopkins said no alcohol had been served at the premises since the last visit and Mr Dada had applied for an alcohol licence to help "push his business forward".

Mr Hopkins asked the committee to "totally disregard" a number of noise complaints which had been highlighted by the licensing team at Redbridge Council, as the majority did not relate to Mr Dada's venue.

Mr Hopkins and Mr Dada refused to answer questions from Mr Gritt at the hearing, noting the ongoing police investigation.

"Our client has had this matter [the investigation] hanging over him since last November and it's having an adverse impact on his business," Mr Hopkins said.

The committee, made up of Councillors Gomez, Sachs, and Sharma, agreed to refuse the application due to concerns about noise, public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder, noting concerns about how well the venue would be managed, outstanding issues relating to fire safety, and the ongoing police investigation.