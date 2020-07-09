Search

Have your say on new Seven Kings community hub and housing project

PUBLISHED: 10:31 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 09 July 2020

Redbridge Living is holding two public webinars for the new community hub planned for Seven Kings High Road. Picture: Redbridge Living

Redbridge Living is holding two public webinars for the new community hub planned for Seven Kings High Road. Picture: Redbridge Living

Two public webinars on plans for the Seven Kings community hub and housing project are being held – the first this evening.

An aerial view of the community hub. Picture: Redbridge LivingAn aerial view of the community hub. Picture: Redbridge Living

Redbridge Living, the council’s wholly-owned development company, is holding them as part of the second public consultation.

The first webinar will take place today (Thursday, July 9) from 6-7.30pm.

The second is on Saturday (July 11) from 10-11.30am.

The plans for the community hub include 236 new homes, a business and enterprise hub - to support start-ups and small businesses, a GP surgery and a library.

The original plans called for a “series of buildings” in Seven Kings High Road, opposite Chester Road and Pembroke Road, ranging from three to 19 storeys in height and up to 300 homes.

After the initial round of consultations the height of the scheme reduced to 14 storeys, buildings being stepped back to reduce height seen from the street and making the library the centre of the hub.

Due to Covid-19, the public consultation will run online only and includes a website with a digital exhibition and fly-throughs of the scheme, with the opportunity to share feedback and sign up for updates.

The public consultation will run until Friday, July 24, after which feedback will be used to inform the final version of the scheme for planning permission.

For more information visit https://www.redbridgeliving.co.uk/7kings/

