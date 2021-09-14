Redbridge Council award nods for using virtual reality to tackle domestic abuse

Published: 4:25 PM September 14, 2021

A partnership between Redbridge Council and Antser has seen virtual reality used as a tool to tackle domestic abuse - Credit: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council has been nominated for awards relating to its use of virtual reality to tackle domestic abuse.

The recognition comes as the result of a partnership with Antser, who use virtual reality as a tool to help perpetrators understand the impact of trauma through their victims’ eyes.

The work has seen the borough shortlisted as finalists at the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards for the children's services category and at the MJ Awards in the innovation in children's services category.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said that tackling domestic abuse was “a priority” and that frontline staff had identified that they needed to work directly with perpetrators to tackle root causes.

He said: “The partnership with Antser VR enabled us to do this, as their technology permits perpetrators of abuse to see first-hand how their actions can have a lasting impact on children.”

LGC award winners will be announced in November, while the MJ Awards ceremony is this Friday (September 17).