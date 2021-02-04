Council leader joins calls to save South Woodford post office

Published: 5:05 PM February 4, 2021

The Redbridge Council leader has joined the growing number of people calling for South Woodford post office to be saved.

The post office is set to close in April and Cllr Athwal has said it would be devastating, driving traffic to the already overwhelmed Wanstead branch.

On Thursday, February 4, Cllr Athwal sent a letter to Post Office CEO Nick Read, saying if the current branch cannot stay open, a new one should be opened nearby.

He wrote: "I appreciate that the landlord has given notice to vacate the premises and so there is no alternative but to move the South Woodford post office.

"However, I would strongly encourage you to consider relocating the post office to a nearby location, ideally if possible along the same High Street, George Lane."

He added that since the nearest post office is 1.2 miles away in Wanstead, it was too far for many residents and would further add pressure to an already busy branch.

He also raised concerns about the public consultation process so far, and has called for an online meeting where residents can raise questions and contribute to the consultation directly.

The branch was at risk of closure in 2018 but was saved at the last minute, thanks to the efforts of almost 2,000 people that signed a petition, with help from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, Iain Duncan Smith.

Mr Duncan Smith said the loss of the post office would be a "huge blow" during a difficult time for the High Street.

He added: "I'm calling upon the Post Office to reverse this decision and to make a commitment to retaining this key service for South Woodford, served by a proper postal service.”

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting said he hoped an alternative solution could be found, saying "as we've seen in the past, closing good post offices is easier than opening good post offices".

There are four alternative branches, within two miles of the South Woodford post office, and the public consultation period runs until March 11.

You can access the consultation at https://www.postofficeviews.co.uk/ and enter branch code 031002 or email comments@postoffice.co.uk.