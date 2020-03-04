Redbridge council housing rents to increase for first time in four years

Redbridge council chose to increase rent for their tenants by 2.7 per cent, the maximum allowed without permission from the Secretary of State. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall PA Archive/PA Images

Council house rent will increase by 2.7 per cent in Redbridge from April this year.

The rise is the maximum allowed without permission from the secretary of state.

On average, this will mean an increase of a few pounds a week for a two-bedroom property.

The council conducted an online survey of council tenants regarding the proposed change, to which 23 responded.

Out of this number, 11 said the change would cause them financial hardship, while six disagreed and six more were neutral.

Redbridge Council intends to spend more than £20million on council homes this year, more than half of which will go on external works.

To fund this programme, it will have to borrow more than £8m this year and more than £133m over the next five years.

This year is the first time in four years that local councils have been able to increase social rents in London.

In addition to increasing council rents, the council has chosen to increase sheltered housing charges, rents for travellers and garage costs.