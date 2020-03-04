Search

Advanced search

Redbridge council housing rents to increase for first time in four years

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 March 2020

Redbridge council chose to increase rent for their tenants by 2.7 per cent, the maximum allowed without permission from the Secretary of State. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Redbridge council chose to increase rent for their tenants by 2.7 per cent, the maximum allowed without permission from the Secretary of State. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

PA Archive/PA Images

Council house rent will increase by 2.7 per cent in Redbridge from April this year.

The rise is the maximum allowed without permission from the secretary of state.

On average, this will mean an increase of a few pounds a week for a two-bedroom property.

The council conducted an online survey of council tenants regarding the proposed change, to which 23 responded.

You may also want to watch:

Out of this number, 11 said the change would cause them financial hardship, while six disagreed and six more were neutral.

Redbridge Council intends to spend more than £20million on council homes this year, more than half of which will go on external works.

To fund this programme, it will have to borrow more than £8m this year and more than £133m over the next five years.

This year is the first time in four years that local councils have been able to increase social rents in London.

In addition to increasing council rents, the council has chosen to increase sheltered housing charges, rents for travellers and garage costs.

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Mixed fortunes for young Woodford Town squad

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

West Ham head to Australia for pre-season tour

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Redbridge council housing rents to increase for first time in four years

Redbridge council chose to increase rent for their tenants by 2.7 per cent, the maximum allowed without permission from the Secretary of State. Picture: PA/Ben Birchall

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 33-year-old Ilford man

Police are appealing for help in finding 33-year-old Ioannis Oikonomopoulos who was last seen on February 18. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Blue badge scammers hit with hefty fines as Redbridge council cracks down

Redbridge council hit four blue badge cheats with fines totalling £4,106 as the council continues its zero tolerance campaign. Picture: Rhiannon Long
Drive 24