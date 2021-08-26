Published: 1:29 PM August 26, 2021

Redbridge Council is giving away 50,000 spring-flowering bulbs in an effort to make the borough a “greener and more beautiful place to live”.

The Big Bulb Giveaway, part of the council’s Our Streets strategy, was launched three years ago and this year the council is giving away an additional 10,000 bulbs.

Community groups, residents, gardening clubs and schools can request the spring flowering bulbs by completing an online application form by Monday September 20.

Daffodils, dwarf size daffodils, tulips, crocuses, snowdrops and English bluebells will all be available in limited amounts and given away on a first come first serve basis.

Deputy leader of the council Cllr Kam Rai said the project gives people “the opportunity to help make Redbridge a greener and more beautiful place to live, work and visit”.

He added: “There is a real drive among our communities to get involved and make their neighbourhoods more attractive and also improve biodiversity, which is why we’ve increased the number of bulbs being given away this year to 50,000."

The giveaway will be followed by The Big Planting Weekend on October 15-17.