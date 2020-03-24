Coronavirus: Redbridge Council suspending some waste collection services to keep staff safe

Some refuse collections will be suspended. Picture: PA PA Archive/Press Association Images

Redbridge Council is temporarily stopping some waste collections to help fight coronavirus and keep staff safe.

Starting immediately the council will pause green garden waste and bulky waste collection services.

Green garden waste accounts for roughly one third of the council’s waste collection capacity and the decision was made to suspend it to be able to maintain other collection services.

The leader of Redbridge Council, Jas Athwal, announced the changes on Tuesday, March 24 saying it is in response to the government’s call to provide key council workers and work spaces as part of the national effort to fight Covid-19.

Cllr Athwal said: “I am asking that as a community, we pull together and endure some changes to services over the next few weeks.

“In the coming weeks, more will need to be done. Many of us will sacrifice our time by helping the most vulnerable, our usual routines will change, and so will the services we become used to.”

He also warned that over the coming weeks waste collection teams may need to operate a reduced service, as some workers become ill or have to self-isolate.

The council has urged that residents try to reduce their waste during this time to help out which will allow collection trucks to have more capacity and visit more houses.

They also advised putting bins out before 5am, as waste collection teams will now work on separate shifts to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with one collection beginning at 5am.

Recycling services may change and the council said they may be unable to keep household waste and recycling separate.

Residents will also not be able to request a new recycling box for the time being, and current boxes should be used or an existing cardboard box, if that is the only option available.

Cllr Athwal added: “I understand that life will not always be easy in the coming weeks but I know that if we work together as a community we will get through these difficult times.

“Please look after yourselves and your families, follow government advice to stay safe and well and please look out for your neighbours.”

The council said it would be re-introducing services as soon as possible but did not specify how long the current changes will be in place for.