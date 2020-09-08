Covid-19 patient from Chadwell Heath leaves ITU after 121 days
PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:42 08 September 2020
A Covid-19 patient from Chadwell Heath has left the ITU at King George Hospital after 121 days.
On September 4, Anilkumar Patel was moved onto another ward to continue his recovery, just under three weeks after celebrating his 63rd birthday in intensive care.
Before being wheeled out to rousing applause, the father of two effusively thanked the Critical Care Team for helping him fight this battle.
During his lengthy stay, Anilkumar became a popular figure in the ITU, as reflected by the birthday celebration organised by ITU staff on his behalf.
On August 16 — his 103rd day in the hospital in Barley Lane, Goodmayes — Anilkumar was presented with a cake and card to mark the big occasion.
Less than three weeks on, he has been deemed well enough to move out of the ITU, and the Critical Care Team could not be happier for him.
